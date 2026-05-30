Denmark: Threat of Iran-backed terror attacks high

30 May 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Danish Security and Intelligence Service assessed on Friday that the terrorist threat to Denmark and Danish nationals abroad "remains significant," and that "state factors - especially Iran - have had a growing impact on the terrorist threat over the past year", AzerNEWS reports.

The Danish Center for Terror Analysis (CTA) assessed that the threat of Iran-backed terror attacks is at "level four out of five." It was noted that the ongoing Middle East crisis has a "spillover effect" in Western countries, and that "there have been attacks on Israeli, Jewish and US interests" globally since the February 28 attack.

Furthermore, it was added that other factors, such as the Gaza crisis and ideologically motivated individuals, remain significant for the Danish terror threat landscape.