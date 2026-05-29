Azerbaijan restores first homes in Boyuk Galaderesi as residents return to Shusha village

29 May 2026 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Ismayil Ismayilov, leading advisor to the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, said that 17 individual houses have already been restored during the first phase of reconstruction and infrastructure development works in Boyuk Galaderesi village in Azerbaijan’s Shusha district, AzerNEWS reports.

Ismayilov stated that extensive work is underway in the village to establish the necessary infrastructure to support residents’ livelihoods and ensure sustainable resettlement.

"The village was occupied by the Armenian armed forces in 1992. Boyuk Galaderesi was liberated from occupation in 2023 during the anti-terror measures conducted by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan. A new transformer has been installed, power lines have been laid, and existing lines have been restored in the area. Individual houses to be inhabited during the initial phase have been equipped with meters. In addition, a new gas pipeline has been laid in the village, and the installation of gas meters has commenced. In order to improve the supply of drinking water, distribution water lines have been laid, and meters have been installed. The installation of communication lines in the village is currently underway," he explained.

Ismayil Ismayilov further added that internal roads have been renovated, a recreational park has been built for residents, and a Flag Square has been established as part of the village’s redevelopment plan.

He explained that Boyuk Galaderesi consists of a total of 50 individual houses, of which 13 are currently unusable, while 37 require partial restoration. In the first phase, 17 homes have already been rebuilt, while the restoration of an additional 20 houses is planned for the next stage.

Initially, 64 residents from 14 families have returned to the village as part of the ongoing resettlement process.