US Embassy in Azerbaijan congratulates people on Eid al-Adha [PHOTOS]

27 May 2026 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan has extended its congratulations to the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, AzerNEWS reports.

In a post shared on its official social media account, the embassy conveyed warm greetings to all those celebrating the holiday in Azerbaijan and around the world.

The statement highlighted that Eid al-Adha embodies values of compassion, generosity, and unity, while also reflecting Azerbaijan’s long-standing traditions of religious tolerance and multiculturalism. The embassy also emphasized the importance it places on the strong partnership between the United States and Azerbaijan, as well as the close ties between the two peoples.

“Happy Eid al-Adha,” the message concluded.