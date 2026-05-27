Fatal An-2 accident reports in northern Kazakhstan

27 May 2026 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

An An-2 aircraft conducting agricultural aviation work has crashed in Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar Region, resulting in one fatality and one injury, AzerNEWS reports, citing Kazinform.

Preliminary reports indicate that the aircraft may have struck power transmission lines before the crash. There were two crew members on board at the time of the incident.

One crew member died in the crash, while the second pilot was rescued from the wreckage by emergency responders. Authorities reported that he was conscious following the rescue and received medical assistance.

An investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.

"In accordance with current legislation, the aviation incident is subject to investigation by the Department for Investigation of Transport Accidents and Incidents of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Personnel from the department have been dispatched to the site," the Ministry of Transport said.

Image: Elena Mayorova / Global Look Press