Sweden warns about energy drinks and youth health

26 May 2026 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The Swedish National Food Agency has introduced updated recommendations regarding the consumption of energy drinks among children and adolescents in Sweden, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the new guidelines, teenagers under 16 years old should limit their daily caffeine intake to no more than 70 milligrams, while children under six are advised to avoid caffeine entirely.

Officials emphasize that even a single can of energy drink can easily exceed safe caffeine levels for young people. As toxicologists explain, “there is no energy drink on the market with such a low caffeine content that a teenager could safely drink a full can without surpassing the recommended limit.”

The decision was made due to the rapidly growing popularity of energy drinks among Swedish youth. Experts note that many products on the market contain high levels of caffeine and other stimulating substances, which is why adolescents are advised to consume no more than half a can per day—or avoid them altogether.

The Swedish National Food Agency also highlights that caffeine has a particularly strong effect on sleep in teenagers: it can delay falling asleep, reduce sleep duration, and lower overall sleep quality. Over time, chronic sleep disruption may contribute to concentration problems, stress, and other health issues.

Interestingly, studies in Nordic countries have shown that energy drink consumption among teens often increases during exam periods, when students rely on caffeine for extra focus—although experts warn that this effect is usually short-lived and can backfire.

Authorities in Sweden are now working together with other Nordic countries to explore additional ways to reduce excessive energy drink consumption among young people. Officials believe that simple recommendations may not be enough, so they are also considering educational campaigns and direct discussions with teenagers to encourage healthier habits.