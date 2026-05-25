Trump: Rejecting Abraham Accords sign of bad intention
US President Donald Trump has called for several nations to join the Abraham Accords, linking their normalization with Israel to the ongoing Iran negotiations, AzerNEWS reports.
In a Truth Social post, Trump said he told leaders of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain it "should be mandatory" that they "simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords." He urged that signing "start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar," warning holdouts show "bad intention."
"It may be possible that one or two have a reason for not doing so, and that will be accepted, but most should be ready, willing, and able to make this Settlement with Iran a far more Historic Event than it would, otherwise, be," Trump wrote, suggesting even Iran could eventually join, saying it would be an "Honor to have them also be part of this unparalleled World Coalition."
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