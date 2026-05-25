Vladimir Putin to visit Kazakhstan for talks with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

25 May 2026 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on May 27–29 at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, AzerNEWS reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

During the visit, the two leaders are expected to discuss the current state and future prospects of strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.

The talks will focus on bilateral cooperation in key areas, including trade, energy, transportation, regional security, and economic integration within Eurasian structures.

On May 28, the Eurasian Economic Forum will be held with the participation of heads of state of the Eurasian Economic Union. On May 29, a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will take place.

The visit follows an invitation extended to Putin in November 2025, when Tokayev visited Moscow for a two-day trip. In February, during a phone conversation between the two leaders, Putin formally accepted the invitation to visit Kazakhstan and also confirmed his participation in the upcoming Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit.