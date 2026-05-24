Pashinyan says Akhalkalaki–Kars railway open for Armenian trade

24 May 2026 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced that the Akhalkalaki–Kars railway is now open for import and export operations involving Armenia, marking what he described as an important development in the country’s economic infrastructure, AzerNEWS reports.

Pashinyan said Armenia’s transport connectivity is undergoing significant expansion, linking the country more closely with multiple regional markets.

He noted that Armenia currently has railway access to Russia through Georgia and Azerbaijan, and onward connectivity to China via Russia and Kazakhstan. He added that Armenia also has access to the European Union through rail links passing via Georgia and Türkiye.

Looking ahead, the Armenian prime minister said new rail connections are expected to be established in the near future, including Armenia–Türkiye and Armenia–Azerbaijan routes, as well as an Armenia–Iran railway passing through Nakhchivan.

Pashinyan emphasized that these developments are linked to the implementation of the TRIPP project, under which such regional transport initiatives are expected to materialize in the coming period.