Zelenskyy says Ukrainian forces carried out overnight strikes on targets linked to Russia’s Yaroslavl oil refinery

22 May 2026 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that Kyiv carried out overnight strikes on targets linked to Russia’s Yaroslavl oil refinery, located about 700 kilometers (435 miles) from Ukraine and earlier described by him as a facility of "great importance for financing Russia’s war,” AzerNEWS reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Zelenskyy said the strikes also targeted sites in “temporarily occupied” areas of Ukraine, adding: “We are bringing the war back home — to Russia — and that’s only fair."

According to Zelenskyy, Russian losses since the beginning of the year have exceeded 145,000 personnel, including nearly 86,000 killed, at least 59,000 “seriously wounded” and more than 800 service members taken prisoner.

He said Kyiv was preparing “other forms” of long-range sanctions and midrange strikes in response to Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and communities.

“In the border areas of the Sumy region, we are achieving designated objectives,” Zelenskyy wrote on US social media company X. “We continue destroying Russian personnel and the occupiers’ equipment in other sectors as well.”

Earlier Monday, Zelenskyy claimed Russia had reduced its active oil wells and oil refining capacity following Ukrainian “long-range sanctions.”

He further claimed that Russia’s oil refining capacity had declined by at least 10% in the first few months of the year.

“We see that our Ukrainian long-range sanctions are truly effective, and we will continue to scale up this line of our active actions,” he added.