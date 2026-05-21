Chinese delegate highlights state-led infrastructure model at WUF13
Speaking at the World Urban Forum, Chinese delegate Liu Zhibin shared China’s perspective on infrastructure development, emphasizing that public investment should primarily serve society as a whole rather than private profit, AzerNEWS reports.
According to Liu, one of the key principles behind China’s rapid urban and economic transformation is the idea that infrastructure must benefit all citizens equally.
"If you are looking at infrastructure, it depends on who will benefit from the infrastructure," Liu said, adding that in China everything belongs to the nation.
He stressed that public services and essential living conditions must remain guaranteed through state-supported systems. Liu pointed to sectors such as gas, oil, food supply, healthcare, and education as examples of areas that, in China’s model, are treated as public goods rather than profit-driven industries.
Liu argued that this approach has helped China maintain rapid development while also preserving social balance and stability during large-scale urbanization.
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