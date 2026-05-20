People's Artist Gulyaz Mammadova meets young talents in Sabirabad [PHOTOS]

20 May 2026 18:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Within the "Dialogue About Art" project organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM), a meeting has taken place at Sabirabad District Cultural Center with Gulyaz Mammadova, soloist of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater and the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater, and People's Artist of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was supported by the Mil-Mughan Regional Department of Culture

Opening the event, MEMİM Director, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies and Associate Professor Vugar Humbatov noted that the main goal of the "Dialogue About Art" project is to organize meetings between cultural figures and students of music and art schools operating in Baku and the regions, increase young people's interest in art, and help shape their artistic taste.

Speaking about the creative career of People's Artist Gulyaz Mammadova and her achievements in the field of education, Vugar Humbatov emphasized that as a lecturer at the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts (ASUCA), she makes a significant contribution to training a new generation of mugham and folk song performers.

Head of the Mil-Mughan Regional Department of Culture Nadir Guliyev spoke about Gulyaz Mammadova's tremendous contribution to the development of vocal art in the country and stressed the importance of holding such events in the regions.

Gulyaz Mammadova then spoke about the art of mugham and its subtleties, touching upon issues related to teaching and promoting mugham. She thanked the organizers for inviting her to participate in the "Dialogue About Art" project and answered questions from attendees.

During the event, moderated by MEMİM sector head Nijat Hasanzadeh, students from music and art schools in Sabirabad, Beylagan, Imishli, and Saatli performed mugham and folk songs. The meeting, held in a masterclass format, also featured advice from the artist to students on performance skills.

Students from Gulyaz Mammadova's class at ASUCA, including Jafar Allahverdiyev, Togrul Abiyev, and Gulayz Hasanzadeh as well as Reyvana Valiyeva, laureate of the 8th Mugham Television Contest, performed mugham pieces and tasnifs together with their teachers.

They were accompanied by Azerbaijan National Conservatory lecturer Jahandar Mikayilov on tar, Conservatory Music College lecturer Mehman Mikayilov on kamancha, and Elmyaddin Hasanov on nagara.

The colorful musical performances were met with applause from the audience

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.