Russia-Azerbaijan trade corridor traffic jumps as North-South route gains pace

20 May 2026 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

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Since the beginning of 2026, more than 2.2 million tons of goods have been transported through the Russia–Azerbaijan border, marking a 14% year-on-year increase, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Russian Federal Customs Service. The agency said that an average of...

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