Trump says US delays planned Iran strike after Gulf leaders push for diplomacy

18 May 2026 23:48 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

US President Donald Trump announced that Washington has postponed a planned military strike against Iran after appeals from key Gulf leaders urging more time for negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

AzerNEWS reports via D.Trump's post on his Truth Social, in a statement, Trump said he had been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, and President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates to suspend the operation, which he said had been scheduled for the following day.

According to Trump, the Gulf leaders informed Washington that “serious negotiations” were underway and expressed confidence that a diplomatic agreement could still be reached regarding Iran’s nuclear activities.

Trump stated that the proposed deal would ensure that Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons, describing this as a central condition for any future agreement.

The US president added that, out of respect for the Gulf leaders and regional allies, he had instructed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Daniel Caine, and the US military to suspend the planned attack.

At the same time, Trump warned that the United States remains prepared to launch a “full, large-scale assault” against Iran at short notice if negotiations fail to produce what he described as an acceptable deal.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions across the Middle East and renewed international concern over Iran’s nuclear programme, regional security, and the risk of broader military escalation.

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Representational image of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman with U.S. President Donald Trump | Photo Credit: Reuters