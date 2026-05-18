Khatai Arts Center hosts Days of Azerbaijani Music in Fine Arts [PHOTOS]

18 May 2026 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Khatai Arts Center has successfully hosted the Days of Azerbaijani Music in Fine Arts, AzerNEWS reports.

Held within the 9th Kids an d Youth Art Fest "My Azerbaijan", the event was dedicated to Azerbaijan's Independence Day, celebrated annually on May 28, marking the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

Guided by the motto "Azerbaijan, I Love You!", the project centers on the theme "Azerbaijani Music in Fine Arts" and aims to introduce and promote Azerbaijani music to both local and international participants, while also inspiring deeper interest in the country's cultural heritage.

Around 1,200 teenagers and young people from Azerbaijan and other countries took part in the art competition.

In their art pieces, the young artists depicted Azerbaijani musical instruments, folk dances, folklore, pages of the country's musical history, and patriotic compositions.

They also created illustrations for folk, authored, and children's songs, as well as artistic musical scenes. The exhibitions were accompanied by musical performances and were held on May 13, 14, and 15 at the Khatai Arts Center, with two daily sessions at 12:00 and 16:00.

Following the exhibitions, ten authors from each age category will be selected and invited to participate in the 9th Kids and Youth Art Fest "My Azerbaijan", which is set to be held on May 23. Participants in each age group will be awarded diplomas, gifts, encouragement prizes, as well as first, second, and third-place awards.

Participation in the competition and festival is free of charge.

Works by foreign participants were printed and displayed at the exhibition, and certificates were awarded to the authors of the exhibited works. Foreign participants whose works were selected will be able to attend the festival at their own expense.

The organizers of the event are the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, Azerbaijani office of the International Watercolor Society, Khatai Children's Art Gallery, and the Khatai Arts Center.

Support for the project is provided by the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC, the Khatai Executive Power, and the Artists' Union of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.