US said to watch out for drone threat from Cuba
The United States is watching out for a potential drone threat from Cuba after the country reportedly acquired over 300 military drones, Axios reported on Sunday, citing classified intelligence to which it got access, AzerNEWS reports.
According to the report, the Caribbean island has started discussing plans to launch drones at the US base at Guantanamo Bay, American military vessels or even possibly Key West, Florida, and is hosting Iranian military advisers in Havana.
The outlet noted that the alleged drone threat could be used as a pretext for Washington to take military action against Havana.
US President Donald Trump has said on multiple occasions that Cuba will be "next" after Washington finishes its war with Iran. However, he most recently said that the US wants to "talk" to Cuba in an effort to "help" the country.
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