SOCAR’s STAR refinery boosts jet fuel output in Türkiye
SOCAR’s STAR refinery in Türkiye recorded a notable shift in its production structure in March 2026, increasing output of jet fuel, naphtha and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) while reducing diesel production on an annual basis, AzerNEWS reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!