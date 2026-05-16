SOCAR’s STAR refinery boosts jet fuel output in Türkiye

16 May 2026 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

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SOCAR’s STAR refinery in Türkiye recorded a notable shift in its production structure in March 2026, increasing output of jet fuel, naphtha and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) while reducing diesel production on an annual basis, AzerNEWS reports.

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