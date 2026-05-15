Post about President Ilham Aliyev’s attendance at OTS informal summit published on his social media [PHOTO]

15 May 2026 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

"Dear friends, our family - the Turkic world - must transform into one of the influential geopolitical power centers of the 21st century. Azerbaijan will continue to spare no effort in strengthening the Organization of Turkic States," the post reads.

A post about President Ilham Aliyev’s attendance at OTS informal summit has been published on his social media accounts, AzerNEWS reports.

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