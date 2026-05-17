EOLOS launches first offshore wind assessment campaign in Caspian Sea for Azerbaijan

17 May 2026 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

EOLOS Floating LiDAR Solutions has commissioned an integrated FLS200 floating LiDAR buoy for the offshore wind development program of Azerbaijan Green Energy Company in the Caspian Sea, AzerNEWS reports.

The campaign marks the first project of its kind aimed at assessing offshore wind zones in the region.

EOLOS secured the contract through a tender announced in January 2026 for the full implementation of a survey campaign at an offshore site. According to the company, OWC, part of the ABL Group, served as technical adviser on the scope of work and procurement process.

The campaign is expected to continue for one year and is designed to generate investment-grade data required for selecting turbine technologies and foundation types for future offshore wind projects.

The agreement was signed within the framework of cooperation between Azerbaijan Green Energy Company and the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan on conducting preliminary surveys and preparatory work in the Caspian Sea.

Earlier, in December 2025, the ministry signed an agreement with Clean Energy Capital, a subsidiary of AGEC, for the assessment, development, and implementation of an offshore wind energy project with an initial capacity of 200 MW and a total planned capacity of 600 MW.

Sunnia Durrani-Jamal previously stated that Azerbaijan had requested support from the Asian Development Bank in developing offshore wind infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Abid Malik noted that Acwa Power intends to participate in assessing the feasibility of offshore wind projects in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan aims to increase the share of renewable energy sources in its energy mix to 38 percent by 2030. To achieve this target, the country is currently implementing renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 8 GW.