Turan Ethno-Folk Ensemble shines at Kharibulbul Int'l Music Festival [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

15 May 2026 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A concert by Kazakhstan's Turan Ethno-Folk Ensemble has taken place in front of the architectural landmark, the Palace of Khurshidbanu Natavan as part of the Kharibulbul International Music Festival held in Shusha, AzerNEWS reports.

The ensemble performed music representing the Turkic world, bringing a fresh interpretation to Turkish musical culture.

Turan is known for adapting folk music to modern standards and presenting it on the global stage, creating what is described as "meta music" that connects people with their ancient roots. Their artistic style transcends national, linguistic, and religious boundaries, reaching audiences on a deep emotional level.

The ensemble has performed nearly 3,000 solo concerts across 122 regions worldwide, with a mission centered on uniting Turkic peoples through music. During the festival, they also performed the Azerbaijani piece "Ay, Laçın."

It was also noted that the second day of the festival, on May 15, continues with a rich and diverse musical program for visitors.