Eco-Art Festival highlights sustainable urban development in Baku [PHOTOS]

13 May 2026 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Ahead of major international events such as World Urban Forum 13, Baku has intensified its focus on inclusive urban development strategies that highlight the role of culture and creativity in building resilient cities.

The "Eco-Art" Festival represents one of the latest contributions to this approach, reflecting collaboration between academic institutions, cultural organizations, and public sector stakeholders.

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum hosted the "Eco-Art" Festival as part of the Baku Urban Week, organized, AzerNEWS reports.

The festival was organized by the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts in the lead-up to World Urban Forum 2026.

The event brought together senior government officials, cultural leaders, and international representatives, including Farah Aliyeva from the Presidential Administration, Amina Malikova, director of the Carpet Museum, Gulshan Rzayeva from the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture and WUF13 national coordination team, Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova, and UN-Habitat Azerbaijan representative Anna Soave.

The ceremony opened with the performance of the Azerbaijan National Anthem.

In her remarks, Amina Malikova highlighted that modern urban development should go beyond infrastructure, incorporating environmental awareness, cultural heritage, and creativity. She noted that the "Eco-Art" Festival successfully bridges art and ecological thinking and represents an important cultural initiative ahead of WUF13.

ASUCA Rector Professor Jeyran Mahmudova underlined that the university has been actively preparing projects for months in connection with WUF13, describing the festival as an initiative that unites sustainability, cultural heritage, and contemporary artistic expression.

Deputy Minister of Culture Saadat Yusifova described the festival as an important contribution to preserving urban heritage and promoting modern approaches, emphasizing that the artworks reflect young people’s perspectives on environmental challenges and highlight the role of art in education and social responsibility.

Gulshan Rzayeva explained that the term "Eco-Art" was chosen intentionally, with "eco" referring to sustainability in the context of climate change and "art" reflecting Azerbaijan's rich cultural and creative traditions.

UN-Habitat Azerbaijan representative Anna Soave praised the organization of WUF13-related initiatives, noting that the Baku Urban Campaign plays a key role in advancing sustainable urban development, environmental responsibility, and civic engagement, while emphasizing the importance of youth and creative communities in shaping future cities.

The festival program featured performances by People's Artist Gulyanag Mammadova and her students, as well as "Sounds of Gobustan" presented by the ASUCA SABAH group. A stage production also highlighted environmental themes through the use of recycled materials.

Exhibitions included "Green World – Every Step a Hope" recycled art under "Nature and Waste," and batik works titled "Modern Color Palette of Monuments – From Stone to Silk," all reflecting themes of ecology, urban life, and cultural heritage.

Overall, the "Eco-Art" Festival combined artistic expression with environmental awareness, showcasing young creators' visions for a sustainable future and standing out as a key cultural event ahead of World Urban Forum.

The World Urban Forum (WUF) is a global conference organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) to address issues related to urbanization, sustainable cities, and human settlements.

The thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from May 17–22, 2026.

The main theme of the forum is "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," highlighting the urgent need to address the global housing crisis and position housing as a driver of inclusive, resilient, and sustainable urban development.