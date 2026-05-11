Kyiv and Tbilisi move to rebuild diplomatic dialogue
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has announced plans to meet with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili in Moldova as Kyiv and Tbilisi seek to improve bilateral relations, AzerNEWS reports.
In an interview with Euroscope, Sybiha acknowledged that "sensitive issues" still remain between Ukraine and Georgia, but stressed that Kyiv is interested in opening a "new page" in relations with Tbilisi.
"We are open to this constructive dialogue. In Moldova, in the near future, I will meet with my Georgian colleague. In this way, we wish to properly restore the diplomatic track of our bilateral relations," Sybiha said.
The Ukrainian foreign minister also described the recent meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in Yerevan as "historic."
Acoording to the Georgia Online, the meeting took place on May 4 on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit.
The talks were also attended by the foreign ministers of both countries - Maka Botchorishvili and Andrii Sybiha.
Image: Reuters
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!