U.S. redirects 58 tankers amid Iran maritime blockade

10 May 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has stated that U.S. forces have redirected 58 tankers and disabled four vessels attempting to breach what it described as an Iranian maritime blockade, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a post published on the social media platform X, CENTCOM said that U.S. military operations have continued to enforce restrictions at sea following the alleged blockade imposed by Iran.

The statement claims that since April 13, CENTCOM forces have monitored and redirected a total of 58 commercial vessels, preventing them from entering or leaving Iranian ports. It also said that four ships attempting to violate the restrictions were "neutralized."

The reported maritime blockade is being supported by a large-scale deployment of U.S. naval and air assets in the region.