Baku finds new growth engine as non-oil exports expand

8 May 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

We are living in an era where the global political and economic order faces severe trials, supply chains are fractured, and food security has evolved into a matter of national security. In such a complex environment, the development dynamics of Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector, particularly agriculture, represent more than just a statistical indicator; they are a guarantee of the country’s future strategic resilience. The steps taken over many years toward economic diversification are now bearing fruit, and we are witnessing how the agrarian sector is becoming a locomotive in reducing dependence on oil.

When discussing Azerbaijan’s agricultural potential, one must first acknowledge our traditional leadership in the fruit and vegetable sector. The country may appear small in terms of geographic scale, but the fertility of these lands and the quality of the produce have elevated Azerbaijan to the ranks of influential global players. Looking at the statistical landscape, we see that Azerbaijan has achieved a phenomenal result by ranking second in the world in persimmon exports. Simultaneously, being among the top five in hazelnut exports and ranking eleventh globally in tomato sales signals that the agrarian sector is already a well-established and competitive branch of the economy. These achievements are the logical outcome of years of labor, specialized farming enterprises, and a well-executed export strategy.

However, it must be objectively admitted that for a long time, we did not observe the same rapid development in livestock and poultry as we did in crop production. For years, the livestock sector seemed to lag slightly behind this great caravan of success. Yet, the landscape of the last few years proves that this stagnation is now a thing of the past, and the poultry sector is emerging as Azerbaijan’s new export driver. This transition signifies not only the fulfillment of domestic demand but also the introduction of the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand to the world in an entirely new capacity.

Recent innovations in the poultry sector, in particular, prove how significantly Azerbaijan’s economic ambitions have expanded. Azerbaijani poultry production is no longer focused solely on regional markets; it is finding its way across oceans to the world’s most demanding markets. For instance, gaining access to a market as complex and high-standard as the United States is a major triumph. The commencement of egg exports to the U.S. this May, based on newly signed contracts, is the clearest evidence that our production processes fully comply with international sanitary and quality norms. Furthermore, the close cooperation established with Gulf countries is already yielding practical results; since April, 3.6 million eggs have been shipped to the region, and the preparation of new batches continues.

The geographical scope of these exports is truly impressive. Today, Azerbaijani poultry products reach beyond traditional partners like the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Iraq to Afghanistan, as well as Gambia and Sierra Leone in the heart of Africa, and even Germany, which possesses Europe’s strongest economy. The start of poultry product exports to the Chinese market adds an entirely new perspective to the sector. This demonstrates that Azerbaijan is not dependent on a single direction but is agilely diversifying its export portfolio.

In the language of numbers, the results of the past year confirm the sustainability of this dynamic. According to statistics for 2025, the total volume of egg production in the country—across both private farms and broiler enterprises—reached 2 billion 342.9 million units. This represents a 1.8 percent increase compared to 2024. However, the most striking growth is seen in exports: last year, more than 12.6 million breeding eggs and 90.4 million table eggs were exported to foreign markets. A 23 percent increase in export volume, bringing nearly 11 million dollars in foreign currency into the country, proves that the poultry sector's share in national income is growing rapidly.

All these processes show that Azerbaijan is transitioning from being a raw material exporter to a power that competes in the global market with finished food products. This positive trend in the poultry sector can serve as a roadmap for other branches of livestock farming. When state support, the application of modern technologies, and the interest of entrepreneurs in foreign markets converge, there is no doubt that Azerbaijan’s agrarian sector will become a source of income as significant as oil in the coming years. The reality of today is that by combining the fertility of its land with high-tech production, Azerbaijan is both feeding the world and brightening its own economic future. The goal of reaching even more countries in the coming years is a herald that this success story has only just begun.