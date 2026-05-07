Ukraine to exchange post-conflict reconstruction experience with Baku at WUF13 – Deputy PM

7 May 2026 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Ukraine is preparing to exchange experience on post-conflict reconstruction with Azerbaijan during the upcoming 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), Oleksii Kuleba, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Community and Territories Development, AzerNEWS reports.

"We are ready to exchange experience with Baku. And in a couple of weeks in Baku, we will be in a forum. We prepare to be able to discuss some issues like this," Kuleba said.

According to Kuleba, over years of conflict have left more than 400,000 objects destroyed or damaged, including 33,000 multi-storey apartment buildings and 200,000 private homes. To address this, Ukraine has implemented a two-level recovery plan. The immediate focus is on fast recovery and compensation for affected citizens, with more than 193,000 people already receiving compensation for damaged or destroyed property.

Kuleba emphasized that Ukraine is preparing a comprehensive post-war reconstruction strategy, although the timeline depends on the war’s outcome.

"Our priority is our people. We focus on fast and transparent compensation mechanisms now, and after the war, we plan a big recovery strategy for Ukraine," Kuleba said.

WUF13 will be held in Baku from May 17 through May 22, 2026, as part of a collaboration between the UN-HABITAT program and the government of Azerbaijan. The event will bring together representatives of governments, municipalities, the private sector, civil society, youth, and academic circles, as well as international organizations from different countries.