Azerbaijan turns crisis into opportunity as trade routes rewire [ANALYSIS]

7 May 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

In the wake of disruptions across traditional maritime and overland trade routes, Azerbaijan has emerged as one of Eurasia’s most critical transit hubs. Nestled between the Caspian Sea and the Caucasus Mountains, the country now functions as the linchpin of the Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) - a multimodal trade corridor connecting China to Europe via Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.



The center of this transformation is the Port of Alat (Port of Baku) - a state-of-the-art logistics complex located about 70 kilometers south of Baku. Since its operational launch in 2018, Alat has become the beating heart of Eurasia’s east-west connectivity, linking sea, rail, and road transport into one seamless chain.



Ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the war between Russia and Ukraine have significantly disrupted global trade routes, forcing a major realignment of international logistics systems. The Northern Corridor through Russia became untenable for many Western and East Asian shippers due to sanctions, while Red Sea insecurity intensified by maritime attacks carried out by the Houthi movement and the sharp rise in insurance costs - has driven companies to look for more reliable overland transport options. The result was a surge in demand for routes bypassing both war zones and maritime chokepoints.



Azerbaijan, long aware of this strategic potential, had prepared early. Between 2015 and 2020, the government invested heavily in port infrastructure, railways, and digital customs systems.



The Port of Alat is not an isolated maritime facility - it is part of an integrated logistics network merging with Azerbaijan Railways (ADY). As of 2025, the port company has been formally merged into ADY, creating a unified structure aimed at streamlining operations. This allows for a single digital logistics platform connecting ships, trains, and trucks without bureaucratic delays.



The Baku - Tbilisi - Kars (BTK) railway - a 846-km rail link connecting Azerbaijan with Georgia and Türkiye - plays a central role. Its annual capacity recently rose to 5 million tonnes, with upgrades underway to handle 8–10 million tonnes. This route enables goods from China or Kazakhstan to reach European markets in as little as 15–19 days, down from 45–50 days in 2018.



The Middle Corridor’s importance has skyrocketed since 2022. Cargo volumes through the TITR surged from 840,000 tonnes in 2021 to 4.5 million tonnes in 2024, and projections suggest 5.2 million tonnes in 2025 - of which 63% transits Azerbaijani territory. By 2027, total freight along the corridor could exceed 10 million tonnes.



Container transit between China and Europe via Azerbaijan has expanded 28-fold since the first China Railway Express reached Baku in 2019. In June 2025, a new "Beijing–Baku rail-sea-rail" service was launched, cutting door-to-door delivery time to just 15 days.



The Port of Alat’s position is strengthened by the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ), adjacent to the port. This zone offers tax incentives and streamlined customs for international investors, designed to attract logistics, tech, and manufacturing firms. Together, the Port and AFEZ are evolving into a regional logistics and industrial complex - a model similar to Rotterdam or Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port.



Azerbaijan’s success is more than logistical - it’s geopolitical. The country’s balanced foreign policy, maintaining ties with both the West and East, allows it to position itself as a neutral corridor amid global polarization. For Central Asia, it provides strategic autonomy from Russian transit dependence; for Europe, it offers reliable access to Asian markets; and for China, it guarantees redundancy within the Belt and Road Initiative.



Looking ahead, Azerbaijan’s logistic system is becoming the operational core of a new regional order. As global supply chains continue to fragment, the ability to maintain consistent east–west connectivity through an independent route like the Middle Corridor ensures Azerbaijan’s role as Eurasia’s indispensable bridge.



In a world where energy politics and supply chains are redefining global power, Azerbaijan now stands at the crossroads - not just of continents, but of history’s next great trade revolution.