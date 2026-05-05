Antonio Costa highlights growing regional dialogue in South Caucasus

5 May 2026 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

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President of the European Council Antonio Costa emphasized that the recent diplomatic developments demonstrate growing momentum toward regional dialogue and cooperation in the South Caucasus.

According to Costa, the European Political Community summit, together with the historic EU–Armenia meeting, marked an important stage in strengthening regional engagement and political communication. He noted that the participation of President Ilham Aliyev in the summit highlighted a changing environment in relations between the two neighboring countries.

"President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in yesterday’s European Political Community summit is an indication of the new atmosphere between your countries," Costa stated during the conference.

He underlined that a stable and prosperous South Caucasus is essential for long-term peace, development, and economic growth in the region. Costa added that the European Union remains committed to supporting peace efforts and normalization processes between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The European Council President also stressed the importance of regional connectivity and economic cooperation. He pointed out that stronger transport routes, energy partnerships, and digital connectivity projects could help build trust among neighboring states while creating new economic opportunities.