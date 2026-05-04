bp presents major publications on Azerbaijani carpet art [PHOTOS]

4 May 2026 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On May 1, bp presented a set of three books on Azerbaijan’s carpet art, proudly sponsored as part of the company’s long‑standing commitment to supporting the country’s rich cultural heritage. The presentation took place at a special event hosted by bp at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and was timed to coincide with the International Carpet Festival 2026, currently taking place in Baku.

The publications present major research works by Professor Kubra Aliyeva – a distinguished art historian, Doctor of Arts, Honoured Artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan, tracing the centuries‑long development of carpet weaving art in Azerbaijan and analysing its unique characteristics and stylistic traditions.

The books included in the project are:

‘Tabriz Carpets (Middle Ages)’ – exploring the emergence and historical evolution of the Tabriz carpet weaving school. The book examines its distinctive floral styles and compositional features, as well as its influential role in shaping carpet art traditions across the Near and Middle East over several centuries.

‘Pileless Carpets of Azerbaijan’ – examining the formation and development of pileless carpet weaving art, one of Azerbaijan’s oldest folk art genres. The book outlines the main directions, techniques and regional trends of pileless carpet art, which have been widely used for centuries by nomadic communities and rural carpet-weaving artisans.

‘Garabagh Carpets’ – examining the formation of the Garabagh carpet weaving school and its four main artistic directions. The book explores the history of individual compositions, and analyses the factors behind the development of two distinct trends - city and palace carpets – in Garabagh’s principal carpet‑making centres, such as Aghdam, Barda, Lachin and Shusha. It also presents and analyses unique examples preserved in leading museums around the world. In addition, the publication includes the first-ever scholarly research of the storytelling carpet art genre originating from Garabagh.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli OBE, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, said: “Azerbaijani carpet art is one of the strongest expressions of the country’s national culture and identity. For centuries, carpets have reflected Azerbaijan’s history, traditions, values and artistic heritage. As Azerbaijan’s long‑term and reliable partner, bp has consistently supported initiatives that help preserve and promote the country’s cultural heritage. We believe these comprehensive research works will make a valuable contribution to safeguarding and sharing Azerbaijan’s unique cultural legacy with future generations.”

The publications are intended for art specialists as well as a wider readership interested in the origins and centuries‑long development of Azerbaijani carpet art.

This project concludes a broader cultural heritage programme supported by bp. In addition to the carpet publications, the programme includes the previously presented art book on Mirza Gadim Iravani and the four‑volume scholarly study on the history and development of Azerbaijan’s national cinematography by the renowned film researcher Aydyn Kazymzade.

The total value of the programme, covering the development and publication of all eight books, is AZN 308,498 (approximately $181,470).

The project was implemented by the Initiatives and Projects Centre (Təşəbbüslər və Layihələr Mərkəzi).