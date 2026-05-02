Fire in Aktau apartment building forces evacuation of 14 residents

2 May 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A fire that broke out in a six-storey residential building in the city of Aktau has led to the evacuation of 14 people, including eight children, emergency officials have said, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire started in the basement of a multi-apartment building located in the city’s 31st microdistrict.

Emergency responders carried out a rapid evacuation operation, successfully rescuing residents from the building. Authorities said the swift intervention prevented the fire from spreading to other parts of the structure.

The blaze was brought under control and fully extinguished within a short period. No injuries were reported.