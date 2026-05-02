Ambassador: Visit of Slovak President to Azerbaijan is planned

2 May 2026 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

The ongoing reconstruction and development efforts in Karabakh are leaving a highly positive impression, Slovak Ambassador to Azerbaijan Elchin Gasimov said in remarks to journalists, AzerNEWS reports, citing Azertag.

The ambassador made the statement during a visit by the diplomatic corps to the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions.

He noted that such visits are of great importance for diplomats to closely observe the scale of reconstruction and rebuilding work underway in the region.

The ambassador also underscored that Slovakia will be represented at a high level at the upcoming World Urban Forum 13. “Slovakia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Regional Development will take part in the forum,” he said. “In addition, official visits to Azerbaijan by the Speaker of Parliament and the President of Slovakia are planned for May. A visit by the Slovak President to Karabakh is also envisaged.”

He further revealed that one Slovak company is already participating in the reconstruction of Karabakh and has been involved in a village construction project in Aghdam District.

The ambassador added that prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia are broad. “We are successfully cooperating in the fields of defense industry and infrastructure projects. There are also significant opportunities to expand this cooperation in the liberated territories,” he said.