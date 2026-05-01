Carpet Forum 2026 highlights production,sustainability and global distribution [PHOTOS]

1 May 2026 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The second session, titled "Production,Sustainability, and Global Distribution," has taken place at the Baku Business Center as part of the 2nd International Carpet Forum 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

The first speaker was Fahri Solak, Mayor of the Sultanhanı Municipality (Aksaray, Turkiye) and owner of Sultansaray Halı. He spoke about commercial strategies in the hand-woven carpet segment and the transition from cultural heritage to a market-oriented product.

Jeyhun Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Azerkhalcha JSC, presented the company's national production model, noting the expansion of handmade carpet manufacturing in Azerbaijan.

Dinara Asanbayeva, Executive Director of Kyrgyz Handmade (Kyrgyzstan), gave a presentation on community-oriented production and international collaboration.

Ramesh Prasad Dawadi, Chair of ICOM Nepal, discussed the economic impact of carpet weaving in Nepal and its role in promoting sustainable development.

Jordi Gregg, Editor-in-Chief of The Independent (UK), emphasized the importance of global media in promoting national cultural heritage.

Mariam Gafurova, Founder of Tumar Carpets Gallery (Kazakhstan), shared her perspective on creating value, status, and cultural significance for carpets in contemporary society.

The session concluded with Sumiyo Okumura, Founder of SOAC Art Consultancy & Curation (Japan), who highlighted the role of carpets in intercultural contexts and their position in the global textile art market.

The session served as an important platform for exchanging international experience in sustainable production and carpet industry development.

The International Carpet Forum 2026 is organized by Azerkhalcha OJSC and the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Office, with support from the Ministry of Economy and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

Held under the theme "Carpet Industry: Value Creation, Branding and Global Markets – From Cultural Heritage to a Competitive Global Product," the forum has brought together leading international experts, designers, manufacturers, researchers, exporters, and representatives of the creative industries.

The event will serve as only the beginning of a grand festival – a cultural marathon. From May 2 to 3, the historic center of Baku – Icherisheher will be transformed into a vibrant carpet space. The main goal is to present Azerbaijani carpet weaving on the world stage, showcase its rich heritage and development prospects, and exchange experience and skills with carpet weavers from around the world.

Notably, the International Carpet Festival, dedicated to the professional holiday of Azerbaijani carpet weavers – Carpet Weaver's Day – this year coincides with the 10th anniversary of Azerkhalcha OJS.

For more information about the events, please visit: https://bakucarpetfest.az/2026/

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.