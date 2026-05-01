Azerbaijani gasoline helped stabilize prices in Armenia, minister Papoyan says

1 May 2026 19:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan has stated that fuel supplies from Azerbaijan have played a role in preventing a sharp rise in gasoline prices in Armenia amid ongoing volatility in global energy markets, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Papoyan, while international fuel prices have experienced notable increases due to tensions in the Middle East, the impact on Armenia has remained limited.

“Now the situation is opposed, gasoline prices have increased significantly worldwide, but in Armenia the increase is very minor, due to supplies from a neighboring country,” Armenian media quoted him as saying.

He noted that in previous periods, global fuel prices had risen by around 10%, while Armenia experienced a significantly higher increase of approximately 50%. However, current dynamics show a reversal of that trend, with domestic price growth remaining relatively contained.

Papoyan’s remarks highlight the role of regional supply routes and cross-border energy flows in mitigating price shocks in the South Caucasus, particularly during periods of global market instability.