Design, collections and product development spotlighted at Carpet Forum 2026 [PHOTOS]

1 May 2026 18:52 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The first session on "Design, Collections, and Product Development" has taken placeat the Baku Business Center as part of the 2nd International Carpet Forum 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

During the session, participants discussed key directions for transforming traditional crafts into contemporary products aimed at the global market. The session was moderated by art historian and communications specialist Olga Latysheva, Head of Regional Corporate Communications and a lecturer at MGIMO.

The first presentation was delivered by Belgian contemporary textile artist Laurin Malengro, who spoke about how traditional crafts can be transformed into objects for the modern international art market.

Next, Professor Dr. Maraa del Carmen Avendano Rito from Mexico, a researcher in conservation and member of the National System of Researchers of Mexico (SNI), presented a report on textile traditions, identity, and their relevance in the context of the contemporary global landscape.

Tarik Sadik, CEO of La Maison de l'Artisan from Morocco, shared his experience in institutional support for artisans and value creation, emphasizing the importance of structural development models for the carpet industry.

Nasser Al-Darmaki, Vice President of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) from the UAE, highlighted the role of museums as catalysts for building the global carpet brand and preserving cultural heritage in the modern world.

The session concluded with Italian carpet and tapestry expert, certified appraiser Luca Emilio Brancati, who spoke about creating value in the carpet industry through branding, storytelling, and entering international markets.

The session became an important platform for sharing practical experience and discussing new models for the development of carpet art in the global economy.

The International Carpet Forum 2026 is organized by Azerkhalcha OJSC and the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Office, with support from the Ministry of Economy and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

Held under the theme "Carpet Industry: Value Creation, Branding and Global Markets – From Cultural Heritage to a Competitive Global Product," the forum has brought together leading international experts, designers, manufacturers, researchers, exporters, and representatives of the creative industries.

The event will serve as only the beginning of a grand festival – a cultural marathon. From May 2 to 3, the historic center of Baku – Icherisheher will be transformed into a vibrant carpet space. The main goal is to present Azerbaijani carpet weaving on the world stage, showcase its rich heritage and development prospects, and exchange experience and skills with carpet weavers from around the world.

Notably, the International Carpet Festival, dedicated to the professional holiday of Azerbaijani carpet weavers – Carpet Weaver's Day – this year coincides with the 10th anniversary of Azerkhalcha OJS.

For more information about the events, please visit: https://bakucarpetfest.az/2026/

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.