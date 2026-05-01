Iran ready to resume 'path of diplomacy'

1 May 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday that Tehran is ready to resume diplomacy if Washington changes its behavior, AzerNEWS reports.

The comment was made during a phone call between the two leaders, as reported by Mehr News. They also discussed the rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

In the same talk, the Iranian president referred to recent attacks on the country, labeling them as violations of international law and factors contributing to the escalating crisis in the region.

Iran's supreme leader has announced that a "new chapter" is emerging in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf. He defended Iran's attacks on Gulf countries, blaming what he referred to as "America's puppet bases" in the Middle East for the region's insecurity. Khamenei also stated that Iran will closely safeguard its nuclear and missile capabilities despite former President Trump's efforts to dismantle them.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has issued threats against eight towns in southern Lebanon as it intensifies its military attacks. Lebanon's President Aoun has called on Israel to "stop targeting civilians, paramedics, civil defense, and other civilian groups."

Additionally, Italy has condemned Israel's interception and seizure of the Global Sumud Flotilla boats in international waters, demanding the release of its citizens aboard. In the occupied West Bank, a young Palestinian was shot and wounded by Israeli forces west of Salfit.