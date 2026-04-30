President Ilham Aliyev: Our wrestling has great traditions, and we are keeping these traditions alive

30 April 2026 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

The head of state noted: "I am glad that alongside our well-known wrestlers, our young athletes are also achieving strong results. This indicates that the training and selection processes are properly structured."

"Our wrestling has great traditions, and we are keeping these traditions alive," said President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with wrestlers who became European champions in the team standings and their coaches, AzerNEWS reports.

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