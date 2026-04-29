King Charles jokes US would speak French if not for UK

29 April 2026 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United Kingdom's King Charles III said that Americans "would be speaking French" if not for Britain's role in history, responding to an earlier remark by United States President Donald Trump about Europe, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking ahead of a White House state dinner, the British monarch addressed the shared past between the two nations and referenced historical ties reflected across US place names.

Trump had recently suggested that without the United States, Europeans would be "speaking German." Charles countered with a light remark, saying, "Dare I say that if it wasn't for us, you'd be speaking French."

Britain's King Charles III highlighted wartime cooperation between the United Kingdom and the United States during remarks ahead of a White House state dinner with US President Donald Trump.

The British monarch recalled his first meeting with a sitting American president in 1959 at Balmoral, when, at the age of 10, he met former US President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Charles noted Eisenhower's leadership of Allied forces during World War II as Supreme Allied Commander, describing it as a defining role during what he called "the darkest days of the 20th century."

"American leadership helped rebuild a shattered continent, playing the decisive role as a defender of freedom in Europe," he said, adding that "freedom is again under attack following Russia's invasion of Ukraine."