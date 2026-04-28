Cambodia’s bicycle exports surge in Q1

28 April 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Cambodia exported bicycles worth 201.2 million U.S. dollars in the first quarter of 2026, marking a 44% increase compared to 139.7 million dollars in the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The report noted that Cambodian-made bicycles were mainly shipped to the United States, European countries, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, among other markets.

Bicycles have become one of Cambodia’s key manufacturing export products, alongside garments, footwear, travel goods, and car tires, according to Ministry of Commerce Secretary of State and spokesperson Penn Sovicheat, as reported by Xinhua.

Thong Mengdavid, deputy director at the China–ASEAN Studies Center of the Cambodia University of Technology and Science, said the growth reflects strong industrial momentum and rising global demand for affordable, mid-range bicycles.

An interesting detail is that Cambodia’s bicycle manufacturing sector has benefited from the global “nearshoring” trend, where companies diversify production away from heavily concentrated supply chains. In addition, rising fuel prices and urban transport costs in many countries have also boosted global demand for bicycles as a cheaper and more sustainable form of transportation.