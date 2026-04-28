Gabala city to host Cinema Days

28 April 2026 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Gabala will come alive with the spirit of cinema from April 29 to May 1, as it hosts "Cinema Days in Gabala," organized by the Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union, AzerNEWS reports.

The project features screenings of feature and documentary films by contemporary, well-known Azerbaijani directors in various regions, along with creative meetings with audiences.

The main goal of this initiative is to give audiences living outside the capital the opportunity to become more closely acquainted with modern Azerbaijani cinema, to revitalize film culture in the regions, and to increase interest in cinema, especially among young viewers. Discussions with the creative teams and Q&A sessions following the screenings form a key part of the program.

As part of the project, a series of events titled "Cinema Days" has already been organized in regions such as Aran, Lankaran, Shirvan, Ganja, and others. The program has included both state-commissioned productions and independent Azerbaijani films.

Within the framework of the event, audiences will have the chance to watch a diverse selection of films, including Zaur Gasimov's feature film "Taghiyev: Oil", Ilgar Najaf's feature film "Pomegranate Orchard", Parviz Hasanov's full-length documentary "Bashlibel – A Siege Diary", Fariz Ahmadov's short documentary "The Last One", Elvin Adigozel's "Shooting Ms Rena's Film", Teymur Gambarov's "Gukhuroba", Orkhan Aghazadeh's "Seats", Emin Afandiyev's "Monologue of a Lonely Man", Gulu Asgarov's "The Fence", and Daniel Guliyev's short feature "The Distance".

Through this initiative, the Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union aims to bring national cinema to a wider audience in the regions and to foster the development of dialogue within the film community.