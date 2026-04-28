Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit 'ABAD' Ceramics and Applied Arts Center in Sheki [PHOTOS]

28 April 2026 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, and Arzu Aliyeva visited the “ABAD” Ceramics and Applied Arts Center operating in the territory of the “Yukhari Bash” National Historical-Architectural Reserve in Sheki, AzerNEWS reports.

The Center is designed to protect the ancient ceramic heritage of Azerbaijan, especially the Sheki region, and contribute to the transmission of these craft traditions to future generations and foster their international recognition as an integral part of the country’s cultural heritage.

The center offers local artisans favorable conditions for their activity, supporting the market access of their products and the development of creative activity.

Then, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva closely familiarized themselves with the activities of the “ABAD” ceramic artists, also participating in the preparation of ceramic products together with the artisans. It was mentioned that the artisans were inspired by Leyla Aliyeva’s paintings in preparing various ceramic samples. Leyla Aliyeva expressed her gratitude to the ceramists for the attention shown to her works, praising their activities in the preservation and development of national handicraft traditions, and wishing them further creative successes.

Subsequently, commemorative photos were taken with the center's staff and artisans.