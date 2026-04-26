Azerbaijan plans 60 more state standards to boost workplace safety

26 April 2026 21:30 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Technical Committee on Labor under the State Labor Inspection Service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population has developed and approved 167 state standards on occupational safety during 2024–2025, AzerNEWS reports.

The Ministry's Public Relations Department states that these standards comply with the requirements of the International Labour Organization's Convention No. 155 on "Occupational Safety and Health" and aim to strengthen a systematic approach to occupational safety in Azerbaijan, ensure safe and healthy working conditions in workplaces, and improve occupational safety rules based on advanced international practices.

One of these standards, AZS ISO 45001 on "Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems," provides for the identification of potential hazards in work processes in advance and the implementation of preventive measures based on a systematic approach.

The standard also requires the direct involvement of management in occupational safety processes and close participation of employees in safety-related decisions.

It is planned that 60 additional state standards on occupational safety will be developed and adopted this year.