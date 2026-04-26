Azerbaijan represented at int'l transport forum [PHOTOS]

26 April 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The International Transport Forum titled "Kyrgyzstan – Regional Hub: Connecting Continents" has been held in Bishkek, AzerNEWS reports.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by a delegation led by Javid Gurbanov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport.

The 9th meeting of the transport ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held within the framework of the forum. The event discussed changes in international logistics chains, the growing importance of alternative transport routes, and the expansion of cooperation along the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route).

It was noted that the Middle Corridor plays a crucial role in ensuring sustainable and diversified transport links between regions. In addition, the importance of simplifying administrative procedures, harmonizing requirements, and removing existing infrastructure barriers to increase the efficiency and competitiveness of the corridor was emphasized.

Within the framework of the visit, a bilateral meeting was also held with Durmuş Ünüvar, Turkish Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, during which the sides exchanged views on issues of mutual cooperation.