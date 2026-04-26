CENTCOM seizes Iranian vessel in Gulf of Oman
The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced that it has seized an Iranian ship in the Gulf of Oman, AzerNEWS reports citing foreign media.
The vessel was reportedly carrying oil and natural gas products worth billions of dollars.
CENTCOM stated that since the start of the blockade, 37 Iranian ships have been detained, and the blockade against Iran will continue.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!