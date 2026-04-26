CENTCOM seizes Iranian vessel in Gulf of Oman

26 April 2026 13:04 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced that it has seized an Iranian ship in the Gulf of Oman, AzerNEWS reports citing foreign media.

The vessel was reportedly carrying oil and natural gas products worth billions of dollars.

CENTCOM stated that since the start of the blockade, 37 Iranian ships have been detained, and the blockade against Iran will continue.