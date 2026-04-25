Trump cancels Witkoff and Kushner trip to Pakistan for Iran talks

25 April 2026 19:58 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump has said in an interview with Fox News that he canceled the planned trip of his envoys to Pakistan, AzerNEWS reports.

The decision comes amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding diplomatic efforts to end the conflict between the United States and Iran.

"I told my people, when they were preparing for the flight - you're not going to fly 18 hours, we hold all the cards. They can call us whenever they want, but you're not flying 18 hours to sit and talk about nothing," Trump told the correspondent.

Earlier, Washington had announced that special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior advisor Jared Kushner would travel to Islamabad to participate in negotiations aimed at de-escalating tensions and potentially securing a broader ceasefire.

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