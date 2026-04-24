Russia and Ukraine conduct prisoner exchange amid ongoing conflict

24 April 2026 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Russia and Ukraine have carried out a new prisoner-of-war exchange, each side returning 193 captured servicemen in one of the latest humanitarian steps amid the ongoing conflict, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, the released Russian servicemen are currently on the territory of Belarus, where they are receiving necessary psychological and medical assistance. Officials stated that all returned personnel will be transported to Russia for further treatment and rehabilitation at specialized military medical institutions.

Russian authorities also noted that humanitarian mediation efforts were supported by the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has also confirmed a prisoner exchange carried out under a 193-for-193 formula.

The released servicemen include members of the Armed Forces, National Guard, State Border Guard Service, National Police, and State Special Transport Service.

"They defended Ukraine on different fronts," Zelensky said in aTelegram post.