Cristiano Ronaldo’s son could join Al-Nassr’s main squad

22 April 2026 20:56 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Saudi club Al-Nassr is considering the possibility of promoting 16-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. - the son of team captain Cristiano Ronaldo, to the first team as early as next season, AzerNEWS reports.

The young forward, who represents Portugal at youth level, will turn 16 in June. The club is closely monitoring his development and is exploring the best pathway for his progression. According to reports, a move to the senior squad is one of the options being considered, although no final decision has been made yet.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been playing for Al-Nassr since 2023. This season, the 41-year-old striker is in outstanding form, with 24 goals and 2 assists in 25 Saudi Pro League matches. His team currently sits at the top of the table, holding an eight-point lead over Al-Hilal, having played one game more.

Interestingly, if Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. joins the senior squad, it could lead to a rare and historic moment in football — a father and son playing together at the professional level, something that has only happened a handful of times in the sport’s history.