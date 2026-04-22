Trump administration claimed to be involved in insider trading

22 April 2026 13:48 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A new investigation by the BBC has raised questions about unusual trading activity occurring shortly before major public statements by Donald Trump, though no definitive evidence of wrongdoing has been established, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the report, analysts examined trading data across multiple financial markets, including oil futures and prediction platforms- and found a “consistent pattern” of sharp increases in trading activity just hours or even minutes before Trump’s market-moving announcements became public.

In one cited example, traders placed large bets that oil prices would fall shortly before Trump publicly suggested the conflict with Iran was nearing an end. Oil prices later dropped significantly, generating substantial profits for those who had bet correctly.

A similar pattern was observed ahead of policy decisions such as tariff changes, where market bets appeared to anticipate announcements shortly before they were made public.

Experts remain divided on how to interpret these findings. Some analysts say the timing “bears the hallmarks of insider trading,” suggesting that certain traders may have had access to non-public information. Others argue that experienced investors may simply be getting better at predicting Trump’s policy moves and reacting quickly.

Regulators have taken notice. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is reportedly examining suspicious trades tied to oil markets and geopolitical developments, though no formal accusations have been made.

The White House has rejected the allegations, calling any suggestion of misconduct by administration officials “baseless and irresponsible,” while maintaining that there is no evidence of illegal activity.

Insider trading is the buying or selling of a public company's securities (stocks or bonds) by someone who has access to material, non-public information about that company. It is illegal when it violates a fiduciary duty or trust to gain an unfair advantage, as it undermines market integrity.