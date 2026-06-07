Armenian authorities arrest Russian-Armenian business figure over alleged election scheme

7 June 2026 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Investigative Committee of Armenia has announced the arrest of the vice president of the Armenian Business Council of the Russian Federation, identified only by the initials A.G, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the investigation, the individual arrived in Armenia on May 31 and allegedly used a Telegram channel to publicly promise free transportation for Armenian citizens living in Russia to travel to Armenia in order to participate in the country’s parliamentary elections.

Investigators stated that A.G. had also allegedly offered to organize logistical arrangements related to the travel process to ensure participation in the elections.

The Investigative Committee said the inquiry is ongoing and authorities are currently working to identify all individuals potentially involved in the alleged scheme.