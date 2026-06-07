Pashinyan signals possible future visit to Baku, reaffirms multi-vector foreign policy

7 June 2026 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated that he intends to develop Armenia’s international relations in a “multifaceted” direction, including participation in future high-level events in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to journalists, Pashinyan said he plans to engage with major international partners and expressed openness to visiting key global forums in different capitals, including Moscow, Washington and Brussels.

He also indicated that he expects to take part in a future summit of the European Political Community, which he suggested could be held in Baku in the coming years.

“I will go to Moscow, Washington, and Brussels. As I have already stated before, I have great hope that I will have the opportunity to personally participate in the summit of the European Political Union to be held in Baku,” Pashinyan said.

The Armenian prime minister stressed that Yerevan aims to expand its foreign policy engagement on a broad international scale and strengthen ties with various global centers of power.

He also addressed recent speculation about tensions in Armenia’s relations with Russia, describing such claims as “artificial” and lacking real substance.

According to Pashinyan, Armenia continues to pursue a balanced foreign policy and remains committed to maintaining constructive relations with all major partners.