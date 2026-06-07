Pashinyan: TRIPP project will benefit all countries in region

7 June 2026 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Speaking to reporters immediately after casting his ballot today, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that democratic principles serve as the ultimate vehicle for achieving regional cooperation and lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

AzerNEWS reports that when asked by journalists how today's parliamentary election would impact the surrounding region, Pashinyan expressed strong optimism about a shared regional future.

"I am confident in our peaceful regional future because, fortunately, we have our peace with Azerbaijan and very deep-running relations with Georgia," Pashinyan stated. "I also anticipate that we will establish diplomatic relations with Türkiye. I am confident that in the near future, both railway and highway links with Türkiye will be reopened."

The Prime Minister highlighted the strategic significance of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP)—a recently finalized, US-backed transit initiative designed to unlock regional transport links while maintaining Armenian sovereignty.

"The TRIPP project is a game-changer that will benefit every country in our region," Pashinyan added. "It brings tangible advantages to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia, and Iran alike."

Addressing long-standing questions regarding Armenia's geopolitical alignment, Pashinyan dismissed claims of a diplomatic rift with Moscow, characterizing reports of friction as fabricated.

"Our relationship with Russia has institutional depth and is rooted in mutual respect," Pashinyan asserted. "Certain factions operating within Armenia are actively trying to manufacture tension in these relations. This narrative doesn't hold up, especially given the very close relationship I share with the Russian President."

Today’s parliamentary election sees 18 political forces—comprising 16 independent parties and two electoral coalitions—competing for seats. According to the Central Election Commission, 2,485,851 citizens are eligible to vote across the country.