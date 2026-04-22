EU approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine

22 April 2026 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

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European Union ambassadors have approved a major financial and sanctions package aimed at supporting Ukraine, AzerNEWS reports, citing Euractiv.

EU capitals will have to green light the measure before tomorrow afternoon in a written procedure – meaning ministers would have not have to convene in person to end the stalemate after agreement at the Committee of Permanent Representatives or Coreper on Wednesday.

"Today, both the €90 billion Ukraine loan, and the 20th sanctions package have been included in the agenda of EU ambassadors, and have been approved at the level of Coreper," a spokesperson for the Cyprus Presidency of the EU said in a statement.

It must be noted that the new sanctions package, initially proposed by the European Commission on February 6, introduces sweeping restrictions targeting Russia’s energy and financial sectors. Among the most significant measures is a full ban on servicing the transportation of Russian oil. The EU also plans to expand its blacklist by adding 43 more tankers, bringing the total number of sanctioned vessels to approximately 640.

In addition, the package prohibits the purchase of new ships connected to Russian energy logistics and bans maintenance services for gas tankers and icebreakers.

Image: Yves Herman / Reuters