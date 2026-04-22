Lufthansa cuts 20,000 flights amid fuel concerns

22 April 2026 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A growing fuel crisis is placing unprecedented pressure on European air travel, with Lufthansa announcing significant schedule reductions, AzerNEWS reports, citing The Wall Street Journal.

The German airline plans to cancel around 20,000 flights in response to a sharp rise in jet fuel prices.

The airline stated that the move is aimed at conserving aviation fuel amid soaring energy costs. Lufthansa estimates that the cancellations will reduce passenger traffic by approximately 1%, while saving up to 40,000 metric tons of fuel. Despite the cuts, the company noted that fuel supplies for summer operations are expected to remain largely stable.

Lufthansa is not alone in taking such measures as volatility in the Middle East and rising energy prices continue to disrupt the aviation sector. SAS Scandinavian Airlines, headquartered in Stockholm, has announced plans to cancel around 1,000 flights in April. Meanwhile, Air France-KLM has introduced fuel surcharges of up to €100, including on previously sold long-haul tickets.

In addition, Moldovan carrier FlyOne has also reported flight cancellations linked to fuel supply challenges.

The European Commission is expected to present a plan on April 22 addressing the ongoing energy crisis, which has been exacerbated by tensions in the Middle East.

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